Face masks needed at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg is allowing more people on campus for surgeries and outpatient visits, and the community’s craftiness is needed to keep patients and families safe.

The hospital is asking for donated cloth masks for adults and children, to be used in non-patient-care settings. These aren’t medical-grade masks, which will still be used during patient-provider interactions.

Donated masks should be made with 100% cotton and a pattern. Johns Hopkins cannot take solid-color masks or masks that are blue and white. The hospital has volunteer kits available, which include materials for 36 masks and instructions on how to make them.

If you already have materials on hand, there are patterns for kid and adult sizes on the hospital’s website.

Here’s a link to mask patterns, as well as information on volunteer kits and pickup/drop-off times.

LATEST STORIES: