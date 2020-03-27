‘Every mask makes a difference’: Lutz woman makes face masks for medical professionals

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Lutz resident and avid quilter, Allison May, is trading in her usual pattern and turning her attention to a new project.

“I put it down to start working on medical masks,” May said.





May has taken it upon herself to sew as many face masks as possible for local medical professionals at hospitals like BayCare and Tampa General, who are on the frontlines battling the coronavirus pandemic.

“The nurses need our support, they are asking for our support,” she said. “They are putting their lives on the line for us and I think it is important to boost their morale any way we can.”

So far, 50 masks have been produced in May’s dining room. Each of them taking a half hour to make.

“It’s also good for me to make these masks because of all of the stress going on, it is giving me something positive to focus on. It’s a distraction from what is going on,” she said.

Currently, May is getting supplies for the masks from JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts stores.

“JoAnn Fabrics is giving away fabric to anyone who wants to make masks, so, I did have to go to the store and then I went online and I ordered the HEPA filters,” said May. “If you don’t have a nurse to give them to, you can drop them off at JoAnn Fabrics. If you do not want to go into the store, just drive up and they will come out to you.

May is now asking for the public to donate supplies and for other sewers to grab their needle and thread and get involved.

“As long as nurses are asking for them, I will make them. Until they get the supplies they need, every mask matters and every mask makes a difference,” May said.

