Erin Andrews sends meals to Tampa General in honor of dad, 8 On Your Side’s Steve Andrews

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – You may know Erin Andrews from the sidelines as a reporter for Fox Sports or from the stage as a cohost of Dancing with the Stars. We know her as the daughter of 8 On Your Side Senior Investigative Reporter Steve Andrews.

Erin, who actually interned at News Channel 8, is supporting the health care workers at Tampa General Hospital.

Why?

She answered the question in two words.

“My dad,” Erin said. “My dad is my everything. My dad was the one who introduced me to sports.”

The two of them would sit side by side on the couch with a game on the TV in front of them. Steve would watch the game while Erin would watch him.

“My dad was really instrumental in showing me how to be a passionate sports fan and I took that on and I become one too,” Erin said. “There were people writing in my high school yearbook, ‘See you on ESPN!’ or ‘See you on TV!’ because I just made it very well known that I was going to do this for a living.”

Her career has skyrocketed since graduating from Bloomingdale High School and the University of Florida.

Erin currently covers the NFL for Fox Sports, but on Wednesday, in a slightly different role, she covered the lunches for about 100 healthcare workers at Tampa General Hospital.

“I just wanted to tell TGH, from the bottom of my, heart thank you for the sacrifice you are making,” she said.

Beyond Meat, a company that creates plant-based meats, asked Erin to nominate an organization as a part of the “Feed A Million+” campaign. The company is striving to donate more than one million Beyond Burgers to hospitals, community centers and other frontline organizations with the assistance of friends of the brand.

Todd Gurley, a running back for the Atlanta Falcons, is involved in it. Snoop Dogg is involved in it. Erin is involved in it and she is doing it for TGH and for her dad.

“They have really been there for my family,” Erin explained. “My dad was actually there about seven weeks ago and they were just absolutely phenomenal.”

“I kind of make everything a sports analogy. They are our MVPs. They are our quarterbacks. They are our X factors and we are so grateful,” she added. “This is a small gesture that I hope they can have something to eat and keep their energy up and keep fighting the good fight. We would not be able to do this without you.”

