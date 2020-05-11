Entire cast of ‘The Office’ crash couple’s virtual Zoom wedding

TAMPA (WFLA) — Nearly the entire cast of “The Office” reunited to serenade a newly married couple in an incredibly familiar, nostalgic way.

John Krasinski, who played Jim in the series, found a video online of a man, John, proposing to his girlfriend, Susan, at a gas station, similar to how Jim proposed to Pam in “The Office.” Touched by the couple’s enthusiasm for the hit show, Krasinski invited the newly engaged couple on his “Some Good News” online series.

This wasn’t your standard question and answer interview. Krasinski had a load of surprises up his sleeve — starting with the announcement that he had just become an ordained minister and is completely prepared to marry them on the Zoom call.

The couple’s parents and best friends were brought into the call for the next surprise, as well as a guest appearance by Jenna Fischer, who played Krasinski’s girlfriend and wife in “The Office.”

Country music star Zac Brown joins the Zoom call next and serenades everyone with what appears to be a brand-new track from the Zac Brown Band.

After Zac Brown finishes his song and a teary-eyed Susan imagines herself having walked down the isle with her dad, Krasinski marries the two.

“By the power vested in me by this piece of paper… I now pronounce you husband and wife.”

Everyone applauds the newly married couple, but the surprises aren’t done yet. Krasinski ends the ceremony with the biggest surprise of the night.

“I don’t even know where to go from here!” Krasinski says. “That’s a lie. I do. And guys, there’s only one way out of this wedding. And Susan, and John, because you so elegantly ripped off our show with your proposal, I feel it’s only fitting you ripped off the wedding too.”

Krasinski slams a portable speaker down on his desk and “Forever” by Chris Brown kicks in — the song nostalgic for its feature in Jim and Pam’s wedding scene.

“But we can’t play this song unless you let me invite some of my family to the party,” Krasinski said. “Ladies and gentlemen, the cast of ‘The Office!'”

Krasinski presses a button and nearly the entire cast of “The Office” starts populating the screen. A montage begins featuring Michael Scott, Dwight, Kevin, Andy, Phyllis, Meredith, Oscar, and many others dancing from their home the same way they did in season six, episode five.

“Thank you so much for being a part of this,” Krasinski told John and Susan. “You’re not only good sports, and a beautiful couple, but you’re also representing all the other beautiful couples in the world going through the exact same thing.”

