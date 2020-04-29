Elderly couple sings ‘God Bless America’ every night with neighbors during pandemic

DUBUQUE, IA (CNN) – Vernon and Betty Sohm have been leading their neighborhood in a rendition of “God Bless America” every night promptly at 6 during the pandemic.
The elderly couple has kept the ritual every night since the beginning of April.
Neighbors say they love singing along and knowing the Sohms are doing okay.
