Elderly couple sings ‘God Bless America’ every night with neighbors during pandemic

by: CNN Newsource

DUBUQUE, IA (CNN) – Vernon and Betty Sohm have been leading their neighborhood in a rendition of “God Bless America” every night promptly at 6 during the pandemic.

The elderly couple has kept the ritual every night since the beginning of April.

Neighbors say they love singing along and knowing the Sohms are doing okay.

