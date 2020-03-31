‘Eat, you have to eat’ Westchase woman delivers over 100 pizzas to local hospitals

Something Good

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Westchase woman is now delivering pizzas to local hospitals. 

Mary Kate Conway first asked her community’s Facebook page if they would be willing to donate money to purchase pizzas for local health care workers on the front-lines of COVID-19. 

Conway says the response she received was overwhelming.  

“Everyone was saying that is a great idea and before I knew it, people were starting to send me money, before I could even collect my thoughts,” said Conway. “It ended up taking off.” 

The stay-at-home mom tells WFLA.com, in a week’s time, she along with her neighbor, Misty McCall, were able to raise nearly $6,000 and make at least 25 deliveries to hospitals all across the Tampa Bay area. 

“It’s literally the least I could do is send people food. I don’t know if it is the Italian in me where I’m like ‘eat, eat, you have to eat!’ I think it was just something where I really wanted to help.” 

Conway believes she has ordered 120 pizzas in the last week and has made deliveries to various emergency rooms including St. Joseph’s Hospital-North and St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital.  

“ER’s are feeling it extra and ICU’s are feeling it extra right now,” said Conway. “We have also made sure we are including food for security people and housekeeping folks. Just to make sure everybody, they know that the community is there.”  

To help feed our local health care workers, please email Mary Kate Conway at FeedOurHospitals@gmail.com.  

