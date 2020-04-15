Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Eat Fresco gives meals to Tampa Bay’s most vulnerable families during coronavirus crisis

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A local company is doing something good by donating pre-prepared meals to some of the most vulnerable families.

Eat Fresco is donating hundreds of meals to families in need through charity organizations that provide shelter.

Families who are homeless or victims of domestic violence are staying “safer at home” in a different way, but they don’t have to worry about where their next meal is coming from.

Eat Fresco has healthy, protein based meals packed with nutrition.

The company founder, Tracy Povolny, told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross she is happy to just do her part during this difficult time.

You can find Eat Fresco meals at grocers around town like Publix, Duckweed and Nature’s Food Patch, and when you buy a meal you help give a meal to those in need.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Eat Fresco.

