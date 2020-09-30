Drive-through events provide PPE, praise to front line workers in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Front line workers at assisted living facilities have been working extra hard during the pandemic to keep seniors safe. They’re getting support and supplies from a local initiative, called The Big Give Back, driven by the non-profit organization Empower Florida.

Empower Florida provides resources and training to assisted living facilities who care for developmentally challenged adults. During the pandemic, the organization launched The Big Give Back and visited Tampa Bay ALFs to hand out PPE and thank you’s to employees, while also providing treats to residents.

The Big Give Back continued as spring turned to summer and summer to fall with a series of drive-through events to hand out essentials to caretakers.

The next Big Give Back event is planned for Saturday, Oct. 3 at Big Storm Brewing Company in Clearwater, located at 12707 49th Street N. It’s expected to be the largest drive-through event with upwards of 500 caretakers anticipated.

Big Storm Brewing Co. will be passing out hand sanitizer and Empower Florida will provide additional items, including PPE, gloves, and more.

In order to make sure there’s enough to go around, Empower Florida asks front line workers to register in advance. You can do so at Empower-Florida.org.

