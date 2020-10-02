Drew Barrymore surprises Tampa boy with $5K donation to his community service project after WFLA story

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An 11-year-old Tampa boy who has made it his mission to help Mother Earth got a big surprise this week when a popular actress and new television host caught wind of his story on WFLA.

Reporter Meredyth Censullo featured Zach Hartman last month for her “Something Good” segment putting a spotlight on good deeds around the Tampa Bay area.

Hartman is the founder of “Zach’s Planet” – a community service project aimed at reducing waste. He recycles books and stuffed animals that have been thrown away and then donates them to schools, organizations and animal shelters across the country.

His story on WFLA caught the attention of Drew Barrymore, who recently launched “The Drew Barrymore Show.” The actress ended up getting in touch and featuring Hartman on the Oct. 1 episode of her show.

“Our next guest is proof that you can make a difference at any age,” Barrymore said. “Zach was interviewed by our Tampa station WFLA News on Channel 8 earlier this month. We caught the story and he’s here today now with us with his mom Kim.”

Barrymore also made a generous donation to “Zach’s Planet” to help him buy “Zach’s packs” and pay for postage on his donations.

“I know you have a GoFundMe and I saw you needed an extra $1,900 dollars to reach your goal. So if it’s OK, we want to give you that money and just kick it right to that goal line,” Barrymore said. “It’s our pleasure. And you know what? I’m just gonna do $5,000. Let’s just go $5,000.”

You can learn more about Hartman’s project on the Zach’s Planet website.

