Dream come true: Adoption unites best friends

(WSMV/NBC News) – Andrew and Joc didn’t become best friends the first day they met or even the second. On the third day, though, they began to realize something.

“We had a lot of stuff in common,” says 12-year-old Andrew.

“Games, Minecraft,” Joc quickly adds.

That’s not all. There’s also Pop-Tarts. They love Pop-Tarts.

Keeping up with the appetite of two pre-teen boys are Joc’s mom and dad, Kevin and Dominique Gill.

“As the years went on, they got pretty close,” Kevin Gill says. “It’s good to see that bond they have grow over the years.”

The truth is, this friendship isn’t as simple as just video games and Pop-Tarts. Andrew has lived in foster care for about half his life.

More than 8,000 children are in the foster system in Tennessee waiting for that forever home, according to our NBC affiliate WSMV.

Just a few years ago, the Gills became Andrew’s foster family.

One day in June, Parker and Andrew went for a walk through the park. Andrew realized what was happening.

“I just turned around the corner and saw everybody,” Andrew said, remembering when he saw the Gills surrounded by friends holding signs and balloons.

The Gills asked Andrew if he’d become a forever part of their family.

“They asked ‘will you?’ and I said ‘yeah!'” said Andrew.

“When we see them together, we’re glad we decided to adopt Andrew,” Kevin Gill said. “It just seems like it was meant to be.”

Now, Joc and Andrew share a room, two screens for video games for each. They’re never too far from never-ending Pop Tarts.

“This is my brother, Joc,” said Andrew.

“This is my brother, Andrew,” said Joc.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: