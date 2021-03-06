Doctor creates balloon art for emergency room patients, colleagues

(NBC) – A California doctor is bringing joy to her patients and colleagues in the ER with a little bit of a twist.

When Doctor Stephanie Loe is not saving lives at Riverside University Health, she’s brightening people’s day with her balloon art creations.

Loe began making the balloons back in November for her sister’s birthday. Since then, she’s been sharing the talent on her night shift at the hospital.

Colleagues say the balloons have helped bring a little cheer amid the pandemic.

“The nurses were really having a rough time, there was a lot of death and they were very overworked,” Loe said.

“When you’re down there’s nothing else it just brings a little spark of joy and just very appreciate it,” one of Loe’s coworkers said.