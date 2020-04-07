Disney Parks honor medical professionals on World Health Day

(WFLA) – April 7 marks World Health Day, a day traditionally celebrated by giving thanks to nurses, doctors and other medical professionals who work to keep the world healthy.

However this year, those workers are battling coronavirus on the front lines.

Though Disney Parks across the world are closed, workers gave thanks from Disneyland to Shanghai Disney Resort in the most magical ways.

(Photo courtesy Disney Parks)

According to the Disney Parks Blog that shared the magical photos, at Disneyland Paris, a floral arrangement of “Merci” was placed in front of the castle.

(Photo courtesy Disney Parks)

Here in Florida, Magic Kingdom cast members help up signs of “thank you,” Cinderella’s Castle lit behind them.

Messages of gratitude were displayed at Disneyland and outside of the Disney Store in Times Square, as well.

(Photo courtesy Disney Parks)

(Photo courtesy Disney Parks)

Disney Parks lovers can join the conversation amid park closures during the pandemic by using the hashtags #ThankHealthHeroes and #DisneyMagicMoments on social media.

(Photo courtesy Disney Parks)

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: