Debartolo family donates $2.5M to Tampa General Hospital to battle COVID-19 pandemic

TAMPA (WFLA) – Eddie DeBartolo and his wife Cindy have donated $2.5M to Tampa General Hospital to help treat patients in the Tampa Bay area diagnosed with infectious diseases including COVID-19.

The DeBartolo family has donated $7.65M to Tampa General Hospital over the course of five months which will be used to develop a long-term dedicated COVID-19 unit that would provide a dedicated area to diagnose and treat community members.

According to a press release from Tampa General Hospital, the donation will also help pay for the construction and equipment, including necessary negative pressure isolation rooms and ventilators.

“It is critical that, in times of need, our community members with the means to do so find ways to give back and support our first responders who are on the front lines of this battle. I have been so encouraged by the outpouring of love from our community and wanted to do something to honor these health care heroes,” said Eddie DeBartolo.

Additionally, the family donated $150,000 to the TGH Team Member Emergency Fund, which is a special fund designated to help team members in crisis who cannot afford to pay bills such as mortgage/rent, utilities or car payments due to the inability to work.

“It means so much to Tampa General Hospital to see the good that can come from our community during this time of crisis. Our team members, physicians and patients – and our entire community – will benefit for many years from this generous gift,” said John Couris, President & CEO of Tampa General Hospital.

A timeline for the opening has not yet been set.

President Donald Trump granted executive clemency to the former San Francisco 49ers owner back in February after he pleaded guilty in a corruption and gambling fraud scandal involving former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards. DeBartolo is the father-in-law to Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

