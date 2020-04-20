‘Dancing for Donations’ helps all kids dance with unique classes online during coronavirus outbreak

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – A local dance company is living up to its name by helping all kids get moving during the coronavirus outbreak.

Dancing for Donations is a non-profit dance company in Brandon doing something good for our community.

The inclusive dance company is taking their classes to the virtual world.

The company is teaching kids to ballet, tap, hip hop, jazzercize – all packed with lots of fun.

Teachers are even creating classes tailored to help kids with special needs or disabilities.

Dancing for donations is raising money to keep kids dancing but the dance company founder, Sara Battaglia told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross it’s also a good way to check in on the kiddos right now.

CLICK HERE to get up and boogie with Dancing for Donations.