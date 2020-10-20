Create Girl Scout Cookie-inspired desserts with help from the pros

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Girl Scouts of West Central Florida’s Dessert First gala provides critical funding for things like membership, camp experiences, essential supplies, programs and more.

Typically, Dessert First is a competition between chefs from Tampa Bay area restaurants, with each trying to create the tastiest concoction using their favorite Girl Scout Cookie.

With restrictions due to the pandemic, Girl Scouts of West Central Florida baked up a new idea for this year’s fundraiser, Dessert First At-Home Edition.

Those who register to attend will choose their favorite Girl Scout Cookie flavor from one of the top-selling varieties (Thin Mints®, Samoas®, Tagalongs® and Trefoils®) and will receive a kit that includes a box of the Girl Scout Cookie, a recipe card with ingredients and directions, an event program and entry into prize drawings during the event.

The night of the Dessert First At-Home Edition, Nov. 21, participants will get a live cooking demonstration by a Tampa Bay area chef streamed to their kitchens, and they will create their one-of-a-kind, Girl Scout Cookie-flavored dessert, guided by the pros.

The interactive format will allow those participating the option to chime in with questions.

Following the live Dessert First At-Home Edition event, participants will receive all four chef-inspired recipes, so that they can try their cooking skills during Girl Scout Cookie season.

Space in each Cookie’s session is limited, and cookie flavors are chosen on first-come, first-served basis, so it’s recommended you register early. You must register by Nov. 5 for your cookies to be shipped to you in time.

You can find more details online.

