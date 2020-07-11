Couple reacts to Tampa Bay company offering to bring newborns home for free

TAMPA (WFLA) – 8 On Your Side is getting results for a Tampa Bay area family trying to get their newborn twins home from Utah.

Earlier this week, 8 On Your Side told the story of two local parents, Alison Herman and John Waterman, who are stuck in the Bay Area while their premature babies remain in the NICU in Utah.

Their parents were struggling to get them home because of the cornavirus pandemic with the babies being too frail for a long drive or even a commercial flight.

However, Tampa Bay business Jet ICU, which is based in Brooksville, called 8 On Your Side Friday evening and offered to fly the babies home for free.

“This was literally the Wonka golden ticket, the one in a million. Words will never capture how we feel,” said father John Waterman.

Both Alison and John are now left speechless at this company’s generosity.

“It’s giving the babies the best shot so their care doesn’t have to be discontinued to get them home,” added Waterman.

8 On Your Side is told the babies are doing well. The parents get to see them every day via Facetime. Jet ICU and the family are now figuring out the details about getting the babies home when they are released from the NICU.

