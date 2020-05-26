Coronavirus: Lakeland students rise to the occasion, print PPE at home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – When students from Lakeland Christian School’s RISE Institute were sent home because of the pandemic, some of them had more than school books with them.

3D printers from the RISE robotics program were delivered to students’ homes. The RISE programs focus on research, innovation, STEM learning and entrepreneurship. Educators saw the pandemic as more than a teachable moment. It was a chance for students to learn how to make their community safer.

RISE students, along with their coaches, networked with other makers in the Lakeland area to develop a list of healthcare facilities in need of PPE. Then, they got to work printing face shields to fill the gap in supply.

Since early April, RISE students have created and delivered more than 1,000 face shields. At first, most of the demand came from the healthcare community. Then, the need shifted to nursing homes. Today, there’s an increased demand from those who work outdoors as well as people who need an extra level of protection because someone in their family is immuno-compromised.

Lakeland Christian School says RISE students take on advanced challenges and projects. Problem solving, and filling a need, is a challenge these students aced.

That’s Something Good!

