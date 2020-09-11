Company sells 40,000 JetBlue cheese trays in order to reduce food waste

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (WFLA) – One sad irony of 2020 is that, while a large percentage of our country experiences more hunger than in a century, there is also an alarming rate of food being wasted.

A company in California, Imperfect Foods, has set out to rectify this misuse, and redirect these products back to the American people in a different avenue.

In the above segment, you can see some of the goods they have repurposed, whether it’s the JetBlue cheese trays or snacks that should have been in college dining halls this fall.

For more information on Imperfect Foods, you can click here.

And, more importantly, if this segment inspires you to help the fight against hunger, you can donate at FeedingTampaBay.org.

