Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

St. Pete community celebrates 93-year-old’s birthday with drive-by parade

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Social distancing has caused many people to miss out on celebrating their birthdays. But on Friday, a community in St. Petersburg came together to ensure a 93-year-old woman didn’t miss her big day. 

Friends, family and church members of Lillian Harris planned a drive-by-birthday parade in her honor. Nearly 30 cars drove by Harris’ home as she watched from her front lawn and waved.  

“We decided that Lillian needed to feel special on her birthday because she is always doing for other people. She sends cards out to the people that are shut-in, she does Meals on Wheels, she volunteers at the church. We wanted to make her feel special,” said Kathy Bardin. 

Bardin drove by Harris’ home in a decorated golf cart and held a large sign that read “Happy Birthday Lillian.” She tells WFLA.com that Harris has been a pillar in the St. Petersburg community for over 50 years. 

“Lillian has always been a giver, she is always giving to other people. She is always figuring out ways she can give back to others,” said Bardin. “Lillian has been a mother to us as long as we have lived here.” 

Harris’ grand-daughter and her husband were also in on the surprise and initially got Harris to come outside. 

Bardin says hopefully next year, they can throw Harris the party she deserves.  

“I think we would probably be bringing her a cake or singing happy birthday and give her a hug, which is what we really miss.” 

