‘College HUNKS’ help safely haul away junk during coronavirus crisis

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Are you up for some spring cleaning?

Under these circumstances, Tampa Bay residents are staying at home and looking for tasks to keep them busy, distracted and healthy.

It may be the perfect time for your family to declutter and get organized.

Moving and junk removal company, “College HUNKS” encourages spring cleaning while quarantining.

Their uniformed, licensed “hunks” will pick up unwanted items with no-contact. All you have to do is leave your pile in the driveway.

The new Express No-Contact Junk Pickup Program will be offered indefinitely during the coronavirus crisis.

One St. Petersburg man got a leap on his spring cleaning last week and filled up five trucks full of memories.

The older gentleman was purging a lifetime worth of stuff but one special idem went to a deserving young man.

An employee at College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving was tipped a 1984 Rolls Royce (papers and all).

Well deserving, 20-year-old Benjamin Loudy works full-time at the Pinellas County College HUNKS location to help support his mother and sister while also going to school.

