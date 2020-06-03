Clearwater photographer’s #GivingForGrads campaign helps local food bank

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Clearwater photographer’s #GivingForGrads campaign is helping the class of 2020 preserve memories, while also benefiting Pinellas County’s RCS Food Bank.

Tracy Gabbard’s effort is a spin on the “front porch” social-distancing photos that have been popular during the pandemic. Her subjects are high school graduates, who pose at a distance, in their caps and gowns. Gabbard asks for a donation of $25 or more, which goes to the food bank.

So far, #GivingForGrads has raised $1,000 for the food bank. And, RCS has also gained a volunteer. Gabbard says she’s started lending her time to the food bank once a week.

Gabbard is in the process of reopening her studio, but plans to continue #GivingForGrads for a while longer. If you’re interested in participating, contact Gabbard through her website, www.tracygabbard.com.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: