Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Clearwater photographer’s #GivingForGrads campaign helps local food bank

Something Good

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Clearwater photographer’s #GivingForGrads campaign is helping the class of 2020 preserve memories, while also benefiting Pinellas County’s RCS Food Bank.

Tracy Gabbard’s effort is a spin on the “front porch” social-distancing photos that have been popular during the pandemic. Her subjects are high school graduates, who pose at a distance, in their caps and gowns. Gabbard asks for a donation of $25 or more, which goes to the food bank.

So far, #GivingForGrads has raised $1,000 for the food bank. And, RCS has also gained a volunteer. Gabbard says she’s started lending her time to the food bank once a week.

Gabbard is in the process of reopening her studio, but plans to continue #GivingForGrads for a while longer. If you’re interested in participating, contact Gabbard through her website, www.tracygabbard.com.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss