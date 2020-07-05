Clearwater fire medics help deliver baby on pontoon boat

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – One Tampa Bay family got to celebrate America’s independence and a new birth all in the same day.

Clearwater Fire & Rescue said a 911 call came in around 5 p.m. Saturday from John Easterday who said his wife, Amber, was having contractions and was about to give birth on a pontoon boat and was trying to make it to shore as fast as he could.

John was able to get to the Courtney Campbell beach around 5:30 p.m. where Fire Medic Kenny Sweitzer and Fire Medic Tyler Whitfield were waiting. Just four minutes later, the family welcomed a baby boy, named Aiden. John even got to cut the umbilical cord.

CFR said Amber and Aiden were taken to Mease Countryside Hospital and are doing well.

Aiden is the couple’s third son.

