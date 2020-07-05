LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

Clearwater fire medics help deliver baby on pontoon boat

Something Good

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Clearwater Fire & Rescue

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – One Tampa Bay family got to celebrate America’s independence and a new birth all in the same day.

Clearwater Fire & Rescue said a 911 call came in around 5 p.m. Saturday from John Easterday who said his wife, Amber, was having contractions and was about to give birth on a pontoon boat and was trying to make it to shore as fast as he could.

John was able to get to the Courtney Campbell beach around 5:30 p.m. where Fire Medic Kenny Sweitzer and Fire Medic Tyler Whitfield were waiting. Just four minutes later, the family welcomed a baby boy, named Aiden. John even got to cut the umbilical cord.

CFR said Amber and Aiden were taken to Mease Countryside Hospital and are doing well.

Aiden is the couple’s third son.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss