Clearwater businessman makes masks to help protect healthcare professionals from coronavirus

Something Good

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Hospitals across the country are in desperate need of face masks to protect their employees from contracting the coronavirus.

Henry Mai, the CEO of SioGreen in Clearwater, is determined to help with that shortage. He has already switched his focus from producing water heaters to producing protective masks.

“This is an easy job for me,” said Mai.

Mai thinks like an inventor because he is an inventor. He created a ventilation system more than 20 years ago and he created an infrared tankless water heater, which is the foundation of SioGreen.

However, that business at a standstill due to the coronavirus so Mai is hoping to do something different to make a difference in the local community.

“I never do masks at all,” he said, “So I tried different types of products and different materials and, finally, I got the mask you are wearing now.”

Mai bought the equipment, experimented with fabrics, and spent time perfecting a formula for weeks.

“I don’t want to see people dying,” said Mai.

He is offering these regular masks to the nursing homes free of charge. They are simple to produce and he can make about 2,000 of them in one day.

The healthcare workers require a more sophisticated type of mask.  

“The one I am wearing,” said Mai point to his face, “I tried to make it like N95 the product.”

The N95 masks, which have been proven to effectively protect doctors and nurses from airborne particles that could spread the coronavirus, are rare at the moment.

Mai has learned he will be able to produce a similar mask that can be used by the healthcare workers in the area.

“Right now, I know local that we need it so I keep it in here,” said Mai.

The regular black masks can be washed and they can be worn again and again.

The more sophisticated masks that will be going to the healthcare workers will look like these masks.

If you need either type of mask, you can call Henry Mai at 727-251-2557 to place an order. He is leaving the masks outside of the front door at his office in Clearwater.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Westchase woman delivers pizzas to local hospitals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Westchase woman delivers pizzas to local hospitals"

Coronavirus cases in Florida surge past 6,300

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus cases in Florida surge past 6,300"

Lakeland to reopen some trails, amenities amid coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland to reopen some trails, amenities amid coronavirus pandemic"

Tampa Bay restaurants adjust to “survive” during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay restaurants adjust to “survive” during coronavirus pandemic"

Coronavirus; More than 5,000 classes at USF transition to online

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus; More than 5,000 classes at USF transition to online"

Let's boogie! Local dance studio offers FREE virtual lessons during coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Let's boogie! Local dance studio offers FREE virtual lessons during coronavirus"

Tuesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Midday Weather Update"

Attorneys call arrest of Tampa megachurch pastor after packed Sunday services "unconstitutional"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Attorneys call arrest of Tampa megachurch pastor after packed Sunday services "unconstitutional""

St. Petersburg parks open, for now

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Petersburg parks open, for now"

Tampa Bay area workers continue to be unable to file for unemployment benefits through state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay area workers continue to be unable to file for unemployment benefits through state"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss