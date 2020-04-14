Clearwater artist transforms driveway into gallery amid pandemic

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Clearwater artist has transformed his driveway into his gallery. The pieces are not for sale but they are certainly a bright addition to the dreary days.

That artist, Charles Marullo, is 88 years old. He served in the Air Force, taught in the New York public school system for 30 years, and has always been a painter.

“I paint the way I feel,” said Marullo. “If I want to paint a portrait, I do a portrait. If I want to paint a still life, I do a still life.

The subjects of Marullo’s paintings are typically pulled from his adventures.

“Ohh!” he exclaimed when he responded to a question about a specific portrait. “We went to a beerfest about one year ago and I liked him so I took a picture of the gentleman and I made a painting and, when I go back, I am going to give it to him.”

You may assume a stoppage of the day to day outings could cause some trouble for Marullo but he decided to capitalize on his creativity.

“I can’t dance,” he said, “although I would look good in a tutu so my contribution to the war effort is paintings.”

His paintings are splashing his Clearwater neighborhood with color and with conversation.

“As people pass by,” he said, “I would like them to look at the paintings and ask questions. Everybody has something to contribute for these trying times. I see people giving coffee out. I see people in Italy singing out their windows. I see people dancing at home and doing exercises. This is mine. That’s it. I know it is not much but this is it.”

Marullo is hosting another art show in his driveway on Nugget Drive in Clearwater on Saturday.

