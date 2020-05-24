CCCHS celebrates graduates with drive-through ceremony and parade

CLEARWATER, Fla (WFLA) – Clearwater Central Catholic High School, celebrating the Class of 2020 on Sunday morning with a drive-through graduation ceremony.

The senior class, like many across the country, unable to have a traditional ceremony because of COVID-19, so faculty and staff came up with an alternate solution.

“We thought it was so important for students to walk across the stage, to get their diploma from the President and Principal, and to keep it as close to the traditions we have always had,” said CCCHS President John Venturella.

The seniors decorated their cars, packed their family members inside, and weaved their way around the school parking lot waving at faculty and staff who were congratulating them on their accomplishments.

How cool is this graduation ceremony?! Seniors at @ccchsmarauders decorated cars and had a drive-thru graduation parade/ceremony. Not traditional but definitely something you won’t forget! Congrats Class of 2020! @WFLA pic.twitter.com/KFepDoJMEt — Megan Gannon (@WFLAMegan) May 24, 2020

At the end of the parade, the senior was able to get out of the car and walk across the stage to receive their diploma and have their picture taken.

Senior Class President Jackson Piccarreto spoke with 8 On Your Side and gave this final message to his classmates.

“Don’t look back and have any regrets Enjoy it. Try to stay in touch with everyone. Enjoy the next four years and enjoy the rest of your lives. And hopefully this was just kind of the building ground for the future,” said Jackson Piccarreto, Senior Class President.

Clearwater Central Catholic High School had 138 graduates in the Class of 2020.

LATEST STORIES: