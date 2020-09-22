Catching up with hockey-loving pigs, Thunder and Bolt

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—Tampa Bay was first introduced to Thunder and Bolt in 2017. The hockey-loving petite porkers, adopted by the Barrow family, routinely made the rounds at hospitals and nursing homes, offering pig pet therapy.

The piglets gained media celebrity status for their adorable antics, and were special guests at a Tampa Bay Lightning game.

Thunder and Bolt aren’t so tiny anymore, weighing it at around 75 pounds each. And, because of the pandemic, aren’t able to visit hospitals. Instead, the Barrows placed back scatchers and hand sanitizer outside of their pen, so that neighbors could stop by for a little socially distant mental support. And, Thunder and Bolt stay active on their social media pages, spreading pig positivity.

“The best way to spread that is through the Internet, and I feel Thunder and Bolt are doing their best to try to do that right now,” says Claire Barrow, 13, who tends to the pets’ daily needs, and continues to train her not-so-small four-legged friends.

Claire says Thunder and Bolt have been loving life lately, given Florida’s rainy season, which provides ample mud for rooting around in. And, of course, the animals are thrilled to watch the Tampa Bay Lightning in the race for the Stanley Cup.

Get caught up with Thunder and Bolt on their Facebook page, Thunder Bolt Pigs!

LATEST STORIES: