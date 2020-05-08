Breaking News
‘Care-A-Van’ visits Tampa Bay hospitals to show support for healthcare workers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A “Care-A-Van” recently rolled past two Tampa Bay hospitals, and is fueling up to drive by two more.

Nineteen members of the Florida Suncoast MG Car Club and Tampa Bay British Car Club, made sure their classic cars had some extra sparkle. They recently paraded by St. Anthony’s Hospital and Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg during an evening shift change. The cars also featured hand-made thank you signs.

A representative from St. Anthony’s Hospital says the Care-A-Van helped get the night-shift workers revved up for the hours ahead, not to mention it lifted the spirits of patients who watched the cars roll by their windows. 

The Care-A-Van was such a success, the car clubs plan to team up and visit more hospitals this weekend.

Want to share something good? Email me at mcensullo@wfla.com or contact me on Facebook at WFLA Meredyth.

