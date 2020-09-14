Brady excitement energizes local small business

TAMPA. Fla. (WFLA) – For 28 years, Heads and Tails was Tampa’s go-to store for sports fans, who preferred to shop local versus buying fan gear at big box stores. When the owners of Heads and Tails decided to retire earlier this year, two customers of the store asked to buy the shop, and keep it open.

The new owners, Stephen Sherman and Adam Snyder, knew that buying a business during a pandemic was a risky play. But they also knew that, eventually, sports would return. They also banked on big business due to the newest additions to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“People have so much excitement right now, with Tom Brady and Gronk on the team. It’s unbelievable what the demand is,” says Sherman.

While major suppliers of licensed sports apparel, including sports jerseys, are taxed, due to production suspensions caused by COVID-19, customers are clamoring to get their hands on new Bucs apparel. Heads and Tails is keeping stock full, by relying on local companies to produce t-shirts, and even ETSY makers who create household decor.

A recent best seller is a a Brady/Gronk t-shirt, inspired by the 1984 Presidential election, created by Ybor City business Spack Apparel.

“We brought in just the red version to start, and within three hours of being in the store we sold 16 of them,” Snyder says. The store has added an “creamsicle” and gray version, too.

Swapping old gear for Tom Brady wear isn’t the only thing that happens here. Customers like to swap stories, too.

“A lot of people have had Brady sightings on Davis Islands, and Gisele sightings on Davis Islands, and they all come in here and want to talk about it,” Sherman says.

And while the new coaches of Heads and Tails made stocking up on Brady apparel their top priority, there’s one thing they haven’t been able to get in to the store just yet: Tom Brady. They say he’s always welcome.

Heads and Tails is located at 4525 W. Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa.

