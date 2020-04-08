‘Booyah’ St. Pete dad makes unbelievable golf trick shot

Breaking News
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA)- People are getting creative while living on lockdown and a St. Petersburg family has video to prove it.  

A video uploaded to Facebook by Kara Bond shows her husband Webb making an unbelievable golf trick shot. 

In the video, you can see Webb Bond positioned outside of their home where he then proceeds to hit the golf ball onto their roof. Then, as the father of three screams ‘come to papa,’ the golf ball rolls off the roof and lands in a cup several feet below, the perfect shot!  

“It’s not uncommon that I would be hitting shots in the yard or even off the roof, and then Libie had an idea,” said Bond. 

“I have seen him to it so many times and I thought what if he could land it off the roof and in that cup,” said Libie Bond. 

The cherry on top of the already amazing video is several seconds after the family is seen celebrating  Webb’s achievement towards the end of the 27-second clip is when his daughter Libie enters the frame and yells ‘Booyah!’ 

“Everyone ran off the screen and I walked up to it and I was like, I got to say something,” said Libie Bond. “‘Booyah was the first thing that came to my mind, I don’t even know where I learned it, I didn’t even know I knew it.”  

Webb Bond tells WFLA.com he’s been golfing since he was 25-years-old. 9-year-old Libie now shares his same passion and has a set of her own clubs.

“I am happy to be her caddy when she is out there at her tournements and we golf together at least once a week. It’s a wonderful way to spend time together with your daughter,” said Webb Bond. 

The Bond family plans to continue working on their trick-shots but doubts they’ll ever top their latest attempt.  

 “We did one last night, but I don’t think we will post it,” said Libie Bond. 

“It wasn’t nearly as grandiose. We got lucky on our first one ever and now I don’t think we can go anywhere else,” said Webb Bond. 

