‘Bear hunt’ helps children get out of house during coronavirus quarantine

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Brittni Roberts and her daughter, Etta, are going on a bear hunt through their Riverside Heights neighborhood.

The online movement, based on the children’s book “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt,” has inspired neighborhoods across the country to place stuffed animals in their windows as a way for kids to get out of the house while they are out of school during the coronavirus quarantine.

“It’s really great because our entire family can get out and find the animals. She (Etta) likes to find them too, she likes to spot them,” Roberts said.

Twice a day, Roberts and her daughter head out into their community in search of the small, fuzzy signs of hope.

“It’s good to know that I have neighbors who have my back. They are showing me that although we can’t physically be together we are all still bonded,” she said.

Jessica Kelley, who also lives in the Riverside Heights neighborhood, told WFLA.com that the bear hunt idea was first posted to the Riverside Heights Civic Association Facebook page.

“Honestly, I wasn’t sure it would gain a lot of traction but all of the sudden people started posting their block numbers and addresses,” Kelley said.

She helped bring the storybook to life by creating a map of homes that are participating and a bear hunt bingo card.

“This activity is a way to get them out and about, gives them structure, gives them fun.”





See something good happening in your neighborhood? Or if you'd like to tell us how you're staying busy during the coronavirus quarantine, email us at online@wfla.com.

