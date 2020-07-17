At-home science projects you can do with your kids

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — This year sometimes feels like one big family experiment. But fortunately, there are some actually fun ones you can try at home with your fellow quarantine-mates.

“That’s the message: Everything is science, and science is everywhere,” said Haley Tubbs from Tappity, a science education app. “Any way that you interact with the world can be scientific, which makes it so much more accessible to kids.”

“Accessible” is the keyword there, in a time when families still do not know if their children will be furthering their actual curriculums at school or in the living room.

Haley stopped by the WFLA studios recently to demonstrate a few projects that could enable your children to embrace some rare hands-on learning. You can watch them in the video above.

And if your little Einsteins excel in this field, they could even submit to Tappity’s Junior Science Fair, which you can find more information on at JuniorScienceFair.com

