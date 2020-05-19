Art students design “Positive Posters” to spread good vibes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s Mental Health Awareness Month, and there’s never been a more important time to spread positive thoughts.

Melanie Schlicter, the art teacher at Farnell Middle School in Hillsborough County, found a way to incorporate good vibes into her eLearning lessons, by instructing her 7th and 8th grade students to create “Positive Posters.”

She said while the colorful artwork was a way for students to practice design and lettering, it was also a conduit for channeling happy thoughts.

Schlicter said students, including those who weren’t as actively involved in class previously, were excited to take on the challenge, as it gave them a chance to open up and talk about family members working on the front lines of the pandemic.

Many students shared their “Positive Posters” on social media for family and friends to see, and then the posters were sent to nursing homes, hospitals and essential workers.

Have Something Good to share? Email me at mcensullo@wfla.com or contact me on Facebook at WFLA Meredyth.