America’s Got Talent comedian hopes to rally up support for Tampa’s American Cancer Society

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Nonprofits are finding unique ways to connect with their supporters. That includes the American Cancer Society, which has moved its popular fundraiser, the Cattle Baron’s Ball, into the virtual space this year.

In an effort to round up support and donations, the American Cancer Society is producing a series of webisodes each week, headlined by nationally-known comedian Tom Cotter.

The America’s Got Talent finalist would normally be touring the country doing stand-up. Instead, he’s sitting down each week, and hosting “Trailblazers,” which features live interviews with local cancer survivors and those working on their behalf. The webisodes are also sprinkled with Tom’s humor as well as questions and comments from viewers.

It didn’t take much prodding to convince Cotter to host “Trailblazers.”

“Everybody is touched by cancer, as we all say. Last weekend we lost Chadwick Boseman, the actor who played Black Panther. And, every night I watch Jeopardy, whose host Alex Trebek is facing his own cancer battle. If I can help, all the better,” Cotter said.

In addition to hosting “Trailblazers,” Cotter will be saddling up as host of this year’s virtual Cattle Baron’s Ball. The 23rd annual event will feature a silent auction, entertainment, and inspirational stories that help raise bucks for the American Cancer Society.

“It’s uncharted territory,” he said. “We’ve never done it before, they’ve never done it before.”

While levity can’t cure cancer, laughter can be the best medicine. Cotter hopes “Trailblazers” and the Cattle Baron’s Ball will round up dollars for cancer research.

“This is the hand God dealt us and we’re trying to play it,” Cotter said.

“Trailblazers” airs each Tuesday evening, although it’s taking next week off due to the Labor Day holiday. However, previous episodes of the web series are available if you mosey on over to this link. More information about this year’s Cattle Baron’s Ball, scheduled for Oct. 2, is also available there.

The website for the American Cancer Society is cancer.org.

