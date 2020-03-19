Amalie Arena donates pallets of food to local nonprofit organizations amid coronavirus crisis

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The unusual silence that has spread throughout Amalie Arena is not preventing the establishment from serving the community.
The arena’s official Twitter account posted photos Thursday of pallets of food being donated to nonprofits within the Tampa Bay area.
“Our organization is doing everything we can to support our community during these difficult and uncertain times,” the tweet said. “We were prepared to serve food to the thousands of guests in March over multiple events at Amalie Arena. Because our arena is not currently in service, we were able to donate 18 pallets of food and beverage.”
The organization says the food went to Metropolitan Ministries and Feeding Tampa Bay.
“Let’s make the best of our circumstances and come together!” Amalie tweeted.
Metropolitan Ministries and Feeding Tampa Bay both responded thanking them for their donation.
“Thank you, @amaliearena, for taking action and helping families already on the brink,” Metropolitan Ministries said.
Feeding Tampa Bay added, “Thank you for your generosity and support during this time – together we will feed our community!”
As we navigate this difficult and unprecedented time together, we are looking to bring you positive news and acts of kindness.
