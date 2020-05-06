All Children’s nurse shaves head in solidarity with cancer patient

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)- When 14-year-old cancer patient Dylan Noriega started losing his hair from chemotherapy treatments, Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital nurse Daniel Simms made it his mission to cheer him up.

“I had suggested to him that he should go ahead and shave it off. He was reluctant and holding on to the hair as long as he could so I told him if you shave your head or I shave your head, I will let you shave mine,” said Simms.

Noriega tells WFLA.com while he decided to shaved his own head, he did take Simms up on his offer.

“I shaved mine and then he let me shave his,” said Noriega.

Cell phone video shows Norigea armed with hair clippers and a smile, shaving off Simms locks until he is completely bald.

“It means a lot because he is really nice and he always comes by, even when it’s not his shift, he will stop by and say hi,” said Noriega.

“I just knew it was going to change the spirits in that room and make him feel better about being there,” said Simms.

Nurse Simms claims he will do just about anything to make his patients feel better, even if that means getting a unplanned haircut.

“Any free time that I have that I can spend with these kids, I certainly take advantage of it,’ said Simms. “I draw on these kids doors a lot, I tried to come in there and play video games with them if I can.”

Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital

Noriega was diagnosed with Acute myeloid leukemia back in March after he was experiencing severe leg pain. Noriega was later rushed to the hospital where he would receive the life altering news.

“We are taking it day-by-day and trying to find humor in some things and good people like Daniel coming in and he makes jokes and has little competitions with Dylan. He tries to keep his mind off of it,” said Noriega’s mother Kathryn Tipton.

Noriega is scheduled for surgery later this week.

