Adorable Italian grandma teaches virtual handmade pasta making lessons

PALOMBARA SABINA, Italy (WFLA/NBC) – An 84-year-old Italian grandmother has gone online to continue her cooking classes despite the coronavirus lockdown measures.

Nerina Tamanti used to host pasta-making tutorials through the platform Airbnb Experiences, but had to cancel them after the virus outbreak.

But with the help of her granddaughter, she has reinvented her business with online classes and livestreams.

People can take one of her “Nonna Live” classes for $60 and learn the fine art of making homemade pasta with a true Italian nonna.

Her recipes have been handled down her family for generations.

A week before the class, participants receive a list of ingredients, utensils and wine suggestions to make the most of the experience.

To fight food waste, the cooking grandmother donates pasta to the Red Cross and people in need.

Italy is Europe’s worst affected country by COVID-19, with over 27,000 deaths and more than 203,000 cases.