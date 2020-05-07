Academy of the Holy Names staff boards bus to personally congratulate class of 2020

The Academy of the Holy Names in Tampa got on board with an idea to make seniors feel special

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Staff at Academy of the Holy Names in Tampa want to make sure the young ladies in the class of 2020 feel extra special. So, they got on board with some fun ideas to replace the yearly tradition which involves the senior class running across campus with fellow students cheering them on and diving into a pool.

Instead, there was a two-part celebration for the 119 graduating students. First, the young ladies drove across campus as their families celebrated their accomplishments.

Next, the school’s principal, president and administrators chartered a bus, and drove to each student’s home, delivering a cap and gown and other goodies. Each grad added her name to the side of the bus.

It wasn’t the rite of passage the senior class expected when the school year began, but it’s safe to say the class of 2020 had an experience unlike any other who paved the way before them.

As for the girls and boys graduating from the 8th grade and heading to high school, the same bus is hitting the road today and tomorrow to congratulate them too.

Have something good to share? Contact me at mcensullo@wfla.com or on Facebook at WFLA Meredyth.

LATEST STORIES: