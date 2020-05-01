8 On Your Side spotlights Class of 2020

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Signs are in yards all across the Tampa Bay area as folks celebrate seniors who won’t get to have their graduations ceremonies the way the expected to.

8 On Your Side certainly feels the pain of these young people and we are here to help, spotlighting seniors like Kennedy Green, a senior and captain of the dance team at Tampa Catholic.

Her mother and grandmother, both event planners, whipped up a major display to make up for a major loss. There are moments from entire high school career.

“I woke up to her invading my room for my uniforms,” Green said.

Like many other schools, COVID-19 canceled many of their senior activities like prom, senior skip day, senior banquets, and of course, created a big shift in graduation plans.

“We didn’t know our last day was going to be our last day,” Green said.























That’s why 8 On Your Side is committed to helping honor their hard work in the face of disappointment.

“It was very sad, for me especially because I skipped a grade, so I’m supposed to be class of ’21 so I’m like I should’ve just waited to hopefully have a real graduation So it was really frustrating,” Green said.

it’s been sad for administrators too.

“Not being able to give them something to look forward too, made it more difficult for everybody in the class because it was just.. this is it. We’re just doing online classes and we won’t be able to finish at all. I think that was most devastating part because they didn’t have anything to look forward to because we couldn’t give them any answers,” Cheriese Smith, Vice Principal at Tampa Catholic.

So for now, a mass of memorabilia and a yard display delivered by her favorite teacher, will have to help ease the pain, until Tampa Catholic holds an actual ceremony.

Green is now taking time to look ahead.

“I’m currently between Florida State and FAMU, I want to major in biological sciences on a pre-med track.”

