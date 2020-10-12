5-year-old boy gets surprise from his ‘hero’ tree trimmers

(NBC) – As a kid, maybe you dreamed of becoming a fireman or police officer. Not so for a 5-year-old in Johnston, Rhode Island. He recently found his calling rested in a much higher location.

Thanks to a couple of kind souls, 5-year-old Parker Martin now has all the gear he needs to crank up the chainsaw and get started.

For months, Chris Pare and Joshua Spencer have been the dynamic duo. These tree trimmers spend their days removing unwanted limbs near power lines.

A few weeks ago they brought some much welcomed joy to Parker and his grandfather.

“I’ve never seen in my whole life people cutting down trees,” Parker said.

Parker and his pops spent a hot, humid summer afternoon watching the men work.

“Every time a branch came down we cheered for them ‘oh yeah that’s great, that’s another tree branch,'” said Kevin “Pops” Martin, Parker’s grandfather.

Parker was paralyzed with amazement and Josh and Chris could see how thrilled the boy was to watch them work.

“He was just ecstatic enjoying every movement we were doing,” said Chris.

“Very seldom will you see people sit and watch,” said Josh.

Parker took things a step further to thank his new friends for a job well done.

“I written them a card and I put it on a tree branch,” said Parker. “It said, ‘You’re my hero. From Parker.'”

“Not to many people will come out and thank us,” Chris said.

What happened next meant the most to the Martin’s.

“The day after the guy said to me ‘hey we have something for your grandson,’ I said you’ve got to be kidding me totally unexpected,” Kevin said.

On their lunch break with a hard hat in hand, safety goggles and earplugs, Parker whose namesake is from Spider-Man turned into an honorary tree trimmer.

“It made a 5 year old’s day and a memory he’ll never forget,” Kevin said.

For the next week, Parker waited and watched for them. A reminder that they too are appreciated and there’s no job too small.

“As much of an impression that we left on him by doing this he left an equal if not greater impression on us,” Chris and Josh said.

Parker says besides following in Spider-Man’s foot steps when he grows up, he would like to be a tree trimmer.

