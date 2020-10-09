4th-grader’s letter to the mayor spurs sign changes in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We see the signs along roadways all the time declaring there are “Men at Work.” But one fourth-grade Tampa girl saw one and didn’t like it at all.

That’s because there were more than just men at work, there were women working too.

Vivian Anderson, who goes to Roosevelt Elementary School, noticed the sign at a worksite near Dale Mabry Highway and Gandy Boulevard.

“It said men working when there were men and women working there,” Vivian said.

So she decided to write a letter to Tampa Mayor Jane Castor on Dec. 11.

The mayor listened and several months later, change was underway.

Now, the signs read “Workers Present.”

“I thought it was absolutely wonderful. You know here we are the adults and we try to factor equality into everything that we do and it comes down to young Vivian to recognize that we didn’t have the appropriate signage,” Mayor Castor said.

On Friday, Vivian’s story was on the Today show.

Vivian says she’s a bit surprised at all the attention.

“I thought I would just get a hug and the sign changed,” she said.

Hillsborough County Public Schools congratulated Vivian on Facebook for her efforts to make a difference in Tampa.

“She put her voice into action and now the city is ensuring that inclusive signage is required instead of “Men at Work.” Great job Vivian!

