4-year-old from Tampa recruits reporters for national ‘newscast’ on coronavirus

DENVER, Co. (WFLA) – In a time when people are getting to know their family better than ever, 4-year-old Sejal Iyengar is suddenly learning her mother’s former trade.

Every day, the Tampa-born junior journalist puts out a newscast on Facebook and Youtube, emulating her mother Angeeneh’s prior profession as an on-air reporter in the Tampa Bay area.

However, for Sejal, it was more about the important message that she needed to spread.

“I just want everybody to be healthy, even my teachers and my friends,” Sejal said, atop her news desk (which some might also call a home-office chair.) “That’s why I make these videos: So they know what to do, and they wear a face mask when they go on a walk or go to the store.”

Not many 4-year-olds can speak that succinctly and eloquently, but it sounds like it all just came naturally.

“As soon as I turned that camera on, she was like ‘coronavirus’ and ‘face mask,'” said her mother, who left the business and moved her family to Colorado a few years ago. “I put a few videos on Facebook, and, oh my goodness, her teachers were just so happy to see her face. The response was so positive.”

Like any on-air reporter, much of the success stems from her versatile producer, known here as “Mom,” who records and edits the newscasts on her phone. She is happy to do it, she says, regardless of whether this actually inspires Sejal to pursue the family business.

“Even if she doesn’t end up doing this for a living, that’s okay with me…For now, it’s something adorable that she does. She enjoys it, we enjoy it, and it gives us a routine and a purpose. I’m just so proud of her.”

