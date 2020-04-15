3 Daughters Brewing giving 50 free cases of beer to local heroes

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Sometimes saying ‘thank you’ to someone is as easy as buying them a beer. However, in the world of social distancing, that’s not always possible, until now.

Starting now through the end of the month, 3 Daughters Brewing in St. Petersburg will be giving 50 free cases of beer to local heroes.





“Folks that a month ago, just went to work, today really have to make a decision about their own health and the health of their family in choosing to go to work. The jobs they are performing are truly essential and we need to recognize that,” said Mike Harting, the owner of 3 Daughters Brewing.

This toast is for health care workers, first responders, grocery clerks, janitors or anyone on the frontlines of the coronavirus battle.

“We reached out to the community, all social media and asked if you will find that person in your circle of friends that is really putting it on the line for us.”

You can nominate who you believe should receive a case of assorted brews by using #FloridaHeroes on social media and tagging @3DaughtersBrewing on Facebook or Instagram and @3dbrewing on Twitter.

A toast to #FloridaHeroes. Join us in raising a glass to the brave among us who are putting their lives on the line to keep ours intact. pic.twitter.com/tW4oFOVmAP — 3 Daughters Brewing (@3DBrewing) April 15, 2020

“Share a name, a picture of them, something about them,” said Harting. “We are going to select 50 in the beginning and however long this goes on, we will select more. We are just going to start handing out cases of beer, just to say thank you.”

To learn more about 3 Daughters Brewing and nominating a hero, visit their website www.3DBrewing.com.

HOW COVID-19 HAS CHANGED 3 DAUGHTERS BREWING:

3 Daughters Brewing opened it’s doors in 2013 as one of the largest independently owned breweries based in Florida.

Since then, they have offered the public over 30 beverages on tap including craft beers, hard ciders and seltzers.

Harting tells WFLA.com’s Sarafina Brooks his business has changed significantly since the coronavirus pandemic.

“The business hasn’t quite so much changed as it has just disappeared,” he said.

3 Daughters Brewing is now mass producing hand sanitizer and would like to offer any essential business or worker the product for free. If interested, please contact Staysafe@3dbrewing.com.





