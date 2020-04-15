Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

3 Daughters Brewing giving 50 free cases of beer to local heroes

Something Good

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Sometimes saying ‘thank you’ to someone is as easy as buying them a beer. However, in the world of social distancing, that’s not always possible, until now. 

Starting now through the end of the month, 3 Daughters Brewing in St. Petersburg will be giving 50 free cases of beer to local heroes. 

“Folks that a month ago, just went to work, today really have to make a decision about their own health and the health of their family in choosing to go to work. The jobs they are performing are truly essential and we need to recognize that,” said Mike Harting, the owner of 3 Daughters Brewing. 

This toast is for health care workers, first responders, grocery clerks, janitors or anyone on the frontlines of the coronavirus battle. 

“We reached out to the community, all social media and asked if you will find that person in your circle of friends that is really putting it on the line for us.” 

You can nominate who you believe should receive a case of assorted brews by using  #FloridaHeroes on social media and tagging @3DaughtersBrewing on Facebook or Instagram and @3dbrewing on Twitter

“Share a name, a picture of them, something about them,” said Harting. “We are going to select 50 in the beginning and however long this goes on, we will select more. We are just going to start handing out cases of beer, just to say thank you.” 

To learn more about 3 Daughters Brewing and nominating a hero, visit their website www.3DBrewing.com

HOW COVID-19 HAS CHANGED 3 DAUGHTERS BREWING:

3 Daughters Brewing opened it’s doors in 2013 as one of the largest independently owned breweries based in Florida.  

Since then, they have offered the public over 30 beverages on tap including craft beers, hard ciders and seltzers. 

Harting tells WFLA.com’s Sarafina Brooks his business has changed significantly since the coronavirus pandemic. 

“The business hasn’t quite so much changed as it has just disappeared,” he said. 

3 Daughters Brewing is now mass producing hand sanitizer and would like to offer any essential business or worker the product for free. If interested, please contact Staysafe@3dbrewing.com.  

WHAT TO KNOW:

  • Florida is reporting 22,519 cases and 614 deaths
  • Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3
  • Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order
  • Florida schools closed through at least May 1

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

TPA CEO trying to stay optimistic amid coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "TPA CEO trying to stay optimistic amid coronavirus pandemic"

3 Daughters Brewing giving 50 free cases of beer to local heroes

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 Daughters Brewing giving 50 free cases of beer to local heroes"

HOW COVID-19 HAS CHANGED 3 DAUGHTERS BREWING:

Thumbnail for the video titled "HOW COVID-19 HAS CHANGED 3 DAUGHTERS BREWING:"

Gov. DeSantis putting together task force on reopening Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis putting together task force on reopening Florida"

DeSantis on Governor and possible state reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "DeSantis on Governor and possible state reopening"

DeSantis on WWE and sports in Florida returning

Thumbnail for the video titled "DeSantis on WWE and sports in Florida returning"

Gov. Desantis: It's not all about government, it's about how people feel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Desantis: It's not all about government, it's about how people feel"

CDC study says you can you carry coronavirus on your shoes

Thumbnail for the video titled "CDC study says you can you carry coronavirus on your shoes"

PlayStation offering free games to keep you home

Thumbnail for the video titled "PlayStation offering free games to keep you home"

Hillsborough curfew now in place

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough curfew now in place"

Les Miller: People are not social distancing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Les Miller: People are not social distancing"

Eat Fresco gives meals to Tampa Bay's most vulnerable families during coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Eat Fresco gives meals to Tampa Bay's most vulnerable families during coronavirus crisis"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss