21K-pound food donation benefits 2 Tampa Bay organizations during coronavirus crisis

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is doing something good. It donated 21,000 pounds of food to two organizations on Friday morning in Pasco County: Metropolitan Ministries and the Lewis Abraham Boys & Girls Club of Lacoochee.

The donation had actually been on the calendar for weeks but, in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, it became crucial for these organizations.

“It is nice to be able to give back and that is what we are trying to do here,” said Patrick Thornton, the stake president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Tampa. “It feels great. It feels great to be able to give back to the community, help folks that need it, and really make a difference in individuals’ lives.”

“This is obviously a very scary time for everyone,” said Molly James, the senior vice president of advancement and community engagement for Metropolitan Ministries, “and I love that it always brings out the best in people.”

“People are not working,” said Cassie Coleman, the program manager of the Lewis Abraham Boys & Girls Club of Lacoochee. “They are not receiving income so they need this donation.”

Coleman thinks she will be able to feed about 200 families in an area that is extremely special to her.

“I grew up here so it gives me and it gives my staff an opportunity to give back to a community that gave so much to me,” she said with tears in her eyes, “so that is why I get emotional about it.”

If you or your family are in need of food, you can visit the Lewis Abraham Boys & Girls Club of Lacoochee at 38724 Mudcat Grant Boulevard in Dade City on Saturday, March 28, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

