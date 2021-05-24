Some restaurants testing ‘vaccinated-only’ sections

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

CHICAGO (WFLA) — Some restaurants — at least in the Chicago area — are reportedly testing sections for people who are fully vaccinated.

According to WBBM, one of those restaurants, Moe’s Cantina, tested it out this weekend. The owner told WBBM that customers must show vaccination proof and, once they do so, they’ll be given a bracelet so they can be in an area that has no restrictions.

According to the new COVID guidelines in Illinois, “Establishments can operate without COVID-19 restrictions within their establishment or within any room or floor if only fully vaccinated patrons and employees are allowed within that area.”

As a reminder for fully-vaccinated customers, while the CDC says you may not have to wear a mask, certain business may still require them for the time being.