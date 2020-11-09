Some Hillsborough County libraries to reopen at 25% capacity this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Nine branches of the Hillsborough County Library System will reopen to the public on Thursday, Nov. 12 with occupancy capped at 25%.

The nine libraries will be open on Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visits will be limited to one hour. Meeting rooms, study rooms and recording studios will no longer be available for use, and all library programs, including story times, will be continued virtually.

Visitors are required to wear masks and undergo temperature screenings.

The following libraries will reopen to the public on Thursday:

Bloomingdale Regional Public Library, 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico

C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library, 2607 E. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. in Tampa

Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library, 3910 S. Manhattan Ave. in Tampa

Jimmie B. Keel Regional Library, 2902 W. Bearss Ave. in Tampa

Maureen B. Gauzza Public Library, 11211 Countryway Blvd. in Tampa

North Tampa Branch Library, 8916 North Blvd. in Tampa

New Tampa Regional Library, 10001 Cross Creek Blvd. in Tampa

SouthShore Regional Library, 15816 Beth Shields Way in Ruskin

Town ‘N Country Regional Public Library, 7606 Paula Drive, Ste. 120 in Tampa

