Some AdventHealth hospitals suspend elective procedures amid surge in COVID-19 cases

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – AdventHealth North Pinellas announced Tuesday it will stop all elective procedures that are not time-sensitive urgent, or emergent.

This decision allows the hospital to further plan for the increased need for hospital beds, resources, and advocate for patients and team members. Patients will be notified if their procedure will be canceled.

Last week, AdventHealth Carrollwood, AdventHealth Dade City, AdventHealth Sebring, AdventHealth Zephyrhills paused all non-time-sensitive and non-emergent procedures.

All AdventHealth West Florida Division hospital locations will continue with time-sensitive urgent and emergent surgeries and procedures as scheduled.

To date, more than 600 COVID-positive patients are currently hospitalized in the West Florida Division’s 10 hospitals and has far surpassed its highest peak at any point in the pandemic.

