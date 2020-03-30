Breaking News
Tampa Bay pastor arrested, accused of violating social distancing guidelines amid coronavirus pandemic

Social distancing efforts underway in Tampa

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida sunshine is providing a ray of hope for people needing some fresh air and exercise now that so much is closed because of the coronavirus crisis.

But, people are being urged not to cross the line when it comes to social distancing in the city of Tampa.

“I think people are doing good along Bayshore and along the Riverwalk,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said Monday, on Facebook. “Again, we’re having those monitored on a regular basis, each and every day, ensuring people are staying six feet away from each other.”

So far, the mayor said she has not heard of any major problems and noted she drove around the city over the weekend and it appeared quiet.

Stores are also making an effort, 8 On Your Side stopped by a Wawa, Target and Lowe’s Home Improvement, all in Tampa. The locations have floor markings and signage urging people to stay six-feet from each other, which is a CDC guideline.

“You gotta do what you gotta do to make this thing go away,” said Publix shopper and Tampa resident Pete Green. “We gotta get rid of this thing. We Americans, we gotta work together and stick together.

Stick together, but not too close. People from Tampa and beyond are having to adapt to a new and unusual way of life.

“I can also tell that some people are trying. I think we’re all trying, but it’s hard,” Matt Bernucca, of Tampa, said.

Last week, the Hillsborough County emergency policy group unanimously passed a safer-at-home order, which encourages people to remain in their homes unless it is imperative to be outdoors or on the roads.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Sarasota County reports cases of COVID-19 at senior care facilities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota County reports cases of COVID-19 at senior care facilities"

Why are Floridians waiting up to 11 days for COVID-19 test results?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why are Floridians waiting up to 11 days for COVID-19 test results?"

a nonprofit organization is delivering free pet food to pet owners across Hillsborough County

Thumbnail for the video titled "a nonprofit organization is delivering free pet food to pet owners across Hillsborough County"

Passover celebration may look different this year due to covid-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Passover celebration may look different this year due to covid-19"

The meaning of Passover

Thumbnail for the video titled "The meaning of Passover"

The Chabad of Clearwater: Matza giveaway

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Chabad of Clearwater: Matza giveaway"

Social distancing efforts underway in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social distancing efforts underway in Tampa"

Suspects threatening police officers with infection of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspects threatening police officers with infection of COVID-19"

OneBlood to begin collecting plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients

Thumbnail for the video titled "OneBlood to begin collecting plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients"

Tampa Bay teen makes care packages with ‘thank you’ note for hospital workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay teen makes care packages with ‘thank you’ note for hospital workers"

Loggerhead sea turtle patient in critical condition at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium

Thumbnail for the video titled "Loggerhead sea turtle patient in critical condition at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium"

Critically injured loggerhead turtle struggles to swim

Thumbnail for the video titled "Critically injured loggerhead turtle struggles to swim"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss