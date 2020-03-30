Social distancing efforts underway in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida sunshine is providing a ray of hope for people needing some fresh air and exercise now that so much is closed because of the coronavirus crisis.

But, people are being urged not to cross the line when it comes to social distancing in the city of Tampa.

“I think people are doing good along Bayshore and along the Riverwalk,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said Monday, on Facebook. “Again, we’re having those monitored on a regular basis, each and every day, ensuring people are staying six feet away from each other.”

So far, the mayor said she has not heard of any major problems and noted she drove around the city over the weekend and it appeared quiet.

Stores are also making an effort, 8 On Your Side stopped by a Wawa, Target and Lowe’s Home Improvement, all in Tampa. The locations have floor markings and signage urging people to stay six-feet from each other, which is a CDC guideline.

“You gotta do what you gotta do to make this thing go away,” said Publix shopper and Tampa resident Pete Green. “We gotta get rid of this thing. We Americans, we gotta work together and stick together.

Stick together, but not too close. People from Tampa and beyond are having to adapt to a new and unusual way of life.

“I can also tell that some people are trying. I think we’re all trying, but it’s hard,” Matt Bernucca, of Tampa, said.

Last week, the Hillsborough County emergency policy group unanimously passed a safer-at-home order, which encourages people to remain in their homes unless it is imperative to be outdoors or on the roads.

