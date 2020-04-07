Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

‘SNL’ star Michael Che says he lost grandmother to coronavirus

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

US comedian Michael Che arrives at the Kennedy Center for the Mark Twain Award for American Humor on October 27, 2019 in Washington, D.C. – This years’ award recipient is comedian Dave Chappelle. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN) – Saturday Night Live star Michael Che is mourning the loss of his grandmother who died of the novel coronavirus.

Che revealed his grandmother’s death in a lengthy Instagram post on Monday.

Che said he was hurt and angry that his grandmother battled the disease alone.



i swear, im fine.



“To anybody that has lost someone to the virus, I don’t have to tell you how much it hurts,” Che wrote. “Just know we will make it through this.”

The 36-year-old comedian co-anchors “Weekend Update” on SNL with Colin Jost. The pair also co-hosted the 2018 Emmy’s.

