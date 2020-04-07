‘SNL’ star Michael Che says he lost grandmother to coronavirus

US comedian Michael Che arrives at the Kennedy Center for the Mark Twain Award for American Humor on October 27, 2019 in Washington, D.C. – This years’ award recipient is comedian Dave Chappelle. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN) – Saturday Night Live star Michael Che is mourning the loss of his grandmother who died of the novel coronavirus.

Che revealed his grandmother’s death in a lengthy Instagram post on Monday.

Che said he was hurt and angry that his grandmother battled the disease alone.

“To anybody that has lost someone to the virus, I don’t have to tell you how much it hurts,” Che wrote. “Just know we will make it through this.”

The 36-year-old comedian co-anchors “Weekend Update” on SNL with Colin Jost. The pair also co-hosted the 2018 Emmy’s.

