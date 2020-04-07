‘SNL’ star Michael Che says he lost grandmother to coronavirus

(CNN) – Saturday Night Live star Michael Che is mourning the loss of his grandmother who died of the novel coronavirus.
Che revealed his grandmother’s death in a lengthy Instagram post on Monday.
Che said he was hurt and angry that his grandmother battled the disease alone.
“To anybody that has lost someone to the virus, I don’t have to tell you how much it hurts,” Che wrote. “Just know we will make it through this.”
The 36-year-old comedian co-anchors “Weekend Update” on SNL with Colin Jost. The pair also co-hosted the 2018 Emmy’s.
