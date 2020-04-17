Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Small Tampa businesses surviving and thriving amid coronavirus

TAMPA (WFLA) – If you are wondering which small businesses are booming during the coronavirus pandemic, check in with wine shops.

At Redneck Wine Company in South Tampa, they’re busier than ever. Manager David Werlin says “our business has gone up about 50% since last year.”

He says people are stocking up in order to make fewer trips and he also believes “straight up more consumption is happening.”

“We’re getting a lot of people who walk in the door or pull up to the parking lot and we’re dropping wine in their car.”

The other thing people aren’t giving up during the lockdown is fine dining.

Just down the street from Redneck Wine Company is Caffe Paradiso. Owner Paulo Tini has been in the same spot for 25 years and he chose to keep his doors open.

“The community has really embraced us.”

Tini says his longtime loyal customers are helping him survive these tough times.

“I’m not saying we’re flying high around the world and having a great trip but we’re here and we’re here to endure,” Tini said.

Curbside pick up and delivery is keeping Tini and his staff of 14 busy.

“They have families and it’s very important to try and keep them going like everybody else,” Tini said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

