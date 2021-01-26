Small diverse-owned businesses hope to benefit from the Super Bowl in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Super Bowl in Tampa is expected to provide a huge economic boost to Tampa Bay, which is good news for small and diverse-owned businesses.

Those businesses hope to benefit from the Super Bowl coming to town.

Amanda Breiter is the Vice President of Client Services and part-owner of Detail Planners, a third-party event management company specializing in corporate events and white glove services.

When the pandemic hit, the events industry took a huge blow. In person meetings and events were no longer possible.

Detail Planners is a women-owned and family-owned company that started in 2006. The company specialized in in-person meetings and events and had to figure out a way to stay afloat once the pandemic hit. The company now executes virtual meetings as well.

“We pivoted hard,” Breiter said. “We had to find a way to stay afloat because all of the event management companies were going out of business.”

With the Super Bowl in town, Detail Planners is looking forward to a contract opportunity through business connect, a partnership program between the NFL and the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV host committee.

The purpose of business connect is to connect local, diverse businesses to available contract opportunities as it relates to the Super Bowl.

“Not only is it the actual business we’re getting from it, but it’s about the connections we’re making, and the connections that will extend beyond the Super Bowl,” Brieter said. “We have to keep it in perspective that we’re in a pandemic and in-person meetings are much more limited,” Breiter said.

While the business has been granted this opportunity, Breiter said there’s still concern, knowing that we’re still in the middle of this pandemic.

“We’ve been fortunate enough to hang on, but we know others haven’t had that could be us in two weeks.”

The Super Bowl LV Business Connect program selected over 200 local, diverse-owned businesses to fulfill contract requests related to Super Bowl LV.

In addition to contracting opportunities, the Business Connect program offers networking, educational and business development opportunities to encourage greater business success for each participant.